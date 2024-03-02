Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,654 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

