Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,448 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

