Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 22,156 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 848.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $11,537,822 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

