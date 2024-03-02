Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,391 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

