Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

TXP stock opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

