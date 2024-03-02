Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

