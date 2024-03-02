Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

