Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,866 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.