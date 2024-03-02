Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 468,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

