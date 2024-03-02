Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,593,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

