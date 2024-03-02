Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

