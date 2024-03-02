Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

