Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,231 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.