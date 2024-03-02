Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

