Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.70.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

