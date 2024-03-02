Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,523 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Exelon by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 481,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Exelon by 207.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

