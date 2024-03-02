Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

