Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $743.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

