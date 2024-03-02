Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $589.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $590.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

