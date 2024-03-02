Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485,631 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

