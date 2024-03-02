Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

