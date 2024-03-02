tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.75 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $101.75 million and $25.98 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.0630663 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $27,956,115.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

