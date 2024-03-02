TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE TJX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

