TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

