Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYGO. Roth Capital cut Tigo Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,219 shares of company stock valued at $112,681. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

