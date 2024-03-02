Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

