The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Williams Companies stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
