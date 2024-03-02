The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

