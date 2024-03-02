The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Western Union worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

