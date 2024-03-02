The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $25.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.15 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $113,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

