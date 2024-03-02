The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

