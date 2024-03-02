The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
SWZ stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
