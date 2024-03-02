The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JOE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.30.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
