The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

SHW opened at $335.23 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $335.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

