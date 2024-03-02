The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys A$25,060.90 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins acquired 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.81 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,060.90 ($16,379.67).

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

