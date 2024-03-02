The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $596.8 million-$633.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

