The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ODP by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

