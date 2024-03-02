The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.