The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $8.75

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 135.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 401,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 96.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

