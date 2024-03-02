The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.25

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
