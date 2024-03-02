The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921,399 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of The GEO Group worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 256,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $12.09 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

