The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

