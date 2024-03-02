The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Cato has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years.

Cato Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CATO opened at $6.45 on Friday. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cato by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cato by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

