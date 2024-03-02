The Berkeley Group Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 33 (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,670 ($59.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,745.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,426.27. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.44) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,559 ($57.83).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.76) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($19,021.46). Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

