Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (D467) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on March 28th

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (LON:D467 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 Price Performance
Shares of D467 stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million and a P/E ratio of -700.00. Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.92.
Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 Company Profile
