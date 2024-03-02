Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

