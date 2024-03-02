Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

