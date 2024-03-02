Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paylocity by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
