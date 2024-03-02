Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

