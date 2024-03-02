Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,463 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

