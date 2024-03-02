Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $256.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

